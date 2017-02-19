West Michiganders make the most of this February warmth

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michiganders are making the most of this unusually warm and sunny February weekend. We caught up with several families spending time at Richmond Park late Sunday morning.

People young and old were feeding the geese, while others grilled by the picnic tables.

Jaylene Lucas and her three kids came to "burn off some energy" and run around in the sun.

Becky Hoebeke arrived just before noon, her hands full of balloons and party supplies. She is thrilled to be hosting her daughter's 4th birthday party outside at Richmond Park.

Hoebeke said it might be the only time they are able to celebrate a February birthday outside! She said one aspect of of the outdoor party planning was difficult, most of the city park restrooms are closed this time of year.

Hoebeke noted that Richmond Park was one of the few with facilities open to the public today.

