Looking back at the weather of 2017

Wind damage in Rockford on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Photo: Kristine Carpenter)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Compared to the nation's year of historic hurricanes, violent tornadoes and raging wildfires, West Michigan's weather has been on the quiet side. However, plenty of new records were set as heat waves, cold snaps, soggy and dry periods came and went in 2017.

January and February rang in 2017 with mild weather -- remember being able to ditch the winter coat for several days? Days in both months had high temperatures soaring to the 60s -- and breaking record highs. February was also one of the driest months on record with less than 3" of snow.

March came in like a lion with a damaging wind storm. Grand Rapids measured non-thunderstorm peak winds at 64 mph. DTE Energy also noted the event as the biggest power outage in their history, with over a million customers in the dark.

April showers are typical, but April of 2017 was unusually soggy. The Grand River neared flood stage and many living near river banks dealt with flooded yards and basements as over 6" of rain fell that month.

After April, May trended much drier. June brought in more wet weather, then July and August began a dry spell that sent most of West Michigan into a drought.

September didn't bring the rain that West Michigan was wishing for, but the month did end with a second summer. For six days in a row, temperature highs reached the 90s and broke records each day. It was the hottest start to ArtPrize in history.

October finally ushered in the rain...but it quickly became too much once more. Western Michigan University had to postpone the homecoming football game due to a flooded field. Nearly 10" of rain fell, making October the wettest month in history.

December began with a mild stretch, before winter arrived about a week into the month. Cold air and snow showers have been nearly constant for the remainder of the month. Two consecutive morning lows were broken, with lows at -12° and -10° respectively. Christmas Day also tied for snowiest day in recorded history in Grand Rapids, with 7" of snow.

