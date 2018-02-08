Major winter storm could bring up to 12 inches of snow

Snowfall amounts will vary considerably from south to north between Thursday night and Friday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A large, slow-moving storm will spread heavy snow into West Michigan starting Thursday, Feb. 8.

It has the potential to bring up to a foot of thick, wet snow to the region before it departs early Saturday morning.

There is still some uncertainty with regards to where the band of heaviest snow will set up.

Right now, there's a sharp drop off in forecasted snow totals from south to north. Big Rapids and Ludington will see lower snowfall amounts while areas along and south of I-94 could see up to a foot of snow.

A slight deviation from this forecast track could change things considerably.

This storm will snarl the morning commute on Friday. There will likely be numerous school and business closures.

This isn't going to be the light, fluffy, Great Lakes champagne powder. It's going to be heavy, wet snow. Be careful as you're shoveling on Friday and Saturday.

Another system will spread snow into the region this weekend. However, this storm won't be nearly as potent as the event that precedes it.

Winter alerts will begin for much of West Michigan Thursday evening.

