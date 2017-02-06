WZZM
Meteor spotted in West Michigan sky early Monday morning

Katie Sakala and Aaron Ofseyer, WZZM 7:35 AM. EST February 06, 2017

What was that bright green flash in the sky? 

No, a super hero did not come to earth. A meteor was seen streaking through the sky on some cameras around 3 a.m. Monday. 

 

