Meteor spotted in West Michigan sky early Monday morning

Meteor seen in sky Monday morning in Chicago.

What was that bright green flash in the sky?

No, a super hero did not come to earth. A meteor was seen streaking through the sky on some cameras around 3 a.m. Monday.

Several WZZM viewers spotted this meteor around 3 AM. Did you see it? This is what it looked in Illinois (cc: @NWSChicago) @wzzm13wx pic.twitter.com/mw8dCQfKJS — Aaron Ofseyer (@aaronofseyer) February 6, 2017

