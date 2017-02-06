Meteor spotted in West Michigan sky early Monday morning

What was that bright green flash in the sky?
No, a super hero did not come to earth. A meteor was seen streaking through the sky on some cameras around 3 a.m. Monday.
Several WZZM viewers spotted this meteor around 3 AM. Did you see it? This is what it looked in Illinois (cc: @NWSChicago) @wzzm13wx pic.twitter.com/mw8dCQfKJS— Aaron Ofseyer (@aaronofseyer) February 6, 2017
