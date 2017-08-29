Meteorologist Alana Nehring covers historic flooding in Houston

(Photo: Erich Schlegel, Getty Images)

SPRING, TX - WZZM 13 Meteorologist Alana Nehring is in Spring, Texas just outside Houston, helping our Tegna partners with Hurricane Harvey coverage.

With thousands of residents still trapped in flooded homes, Houstonians received a sliver of good news Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Harvey continued its easterly trudge toward Louisiana, somewhat easing the pounding rains that have swallowed the city.

RELATED: Glimmer of hope? Forecast calls for less rain than before for Houston area

President Trump said Monday that he may visit the Gulf Coast two or three times this week — with stops in Texas and possibly Louisiana — to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, the worst natural disaster to hit the nation during his seven-month-old presidency.

Trump expressed amazement at the magnitude of the disaster but promised a swift and long-term federal government response.

RELATED: How West Michigan can help Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV