Michigan Guard sending 1,000-plus people to help after Irma

The Michigan National Guard helped with relief efforts in Hurricane Harvey as well. (Photo: Michigan National Guard)

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Army National Guard is sending more than 1,000 soldiers to the South to help people affected by Hurricane Irma.



Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais says Guard members "are anxious to get down there" as soon as possible.



The Guard says it will be providing security, humanitarian assistance and aircraft maintenance. Approximately 425 soldiers from the 126th Infantry Regiment will first head to Camp Grayling in northern Michigan, pack equipment and then depart for Florida on Tuesday.



There will be dozens of vehicles and trucks in that convoy.

In addition to the Michigan Army National Guard, soldiers from the 3-126th IN BN and the 1-119th FA BN in Ft. Custer, Michigan will be heading down to Florida to help with relief operations.

According to a Facebook post from the 63rd Troop Command, both task forces will be conducting search and rescue operations in western and southern Florida.

