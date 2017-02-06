More rain, less ice for West Michigan with approaching storm

A few pockets of freezing drizzle are possible Tuesday morning northeast of Kent County. However, everyone in West Michigan will see rain and above freezing air around midday Tuesday. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A powerful storm will bring mostly rain to West Michigan beginning Monday night.

The storm has trended further north as compared to model runs during the weekend. This keeps West Michigan on the warm side of the storm Tuesday, Feb. 7, reducing the threat for freezing rain.

There will be a few pockets of freezing drizzle early Tuesday northeast of Kent County. The ice threat will be brief, however, as warmer air will eventually overrun the colder temperatures at the surface.

Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app

Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather

With the northerly trend to the storm, instability is expected to increase Tuesday. As a result, thunderstorms are now a possibility Tuesday, particularly south of I-96.

While severe storms are unlikely, a rumble of thunder is possible with the pockets of heavier rain on Tuesday. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

Much colder air will pour south into West Michigan starting Tuesday night. Snow is likely for much of the region Wednesday.

Accumulations should generally be light and confined to areas west of U.S. 131.

Aaron Ofseyer is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can find him on Facebook or on Twitter @aaronofseyer.

(© 2017 WZZM)