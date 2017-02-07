Mostly rain, some ice for West Michigan

Areas of freezing rain and sleet are possible northeast of Kent County Tuesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Some freezing rain or sleet is possible early Tuesday. Because of this threat, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory north of Kent County until 11 a.m.

The counties under the advisory could see some slick spots because of a combination of freezing rain and sleet.

All of West Michigan will see areas of dense fog. Some of the fog will linger into midday.

Everyone in West Michigan will moderate above freezing by noon Tuesday ending the threat for freezing rain and sleet.

The freezing rain and sleet threat will gradually end in West Michigan by midday.

