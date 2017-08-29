Mother dies, infant survives after falling into rain swollen Beaumont drainage ditch

BEAUMONT - The body of a woman was found Tuesday evening in a drainage ditch west of Interstate 10 along with her infant daughter who survived.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 3:37 PM Officers responded to the area of 50 IH10 N, south bound service road in reference to a high water rescue.

A Beaumont woman and her young female child were traveling south bound on the service road and got into high water.

She pulled her vehicle in to the Plaza 10 parking lot. The vehicle got stuck and the mother exited the car with the child.

At some point she was swept into the canal and ended up floating about ½ mile from her vehicle.

Two Beaumont Police Officers and two Beaumont Fire Rescue divers in a Zodiac boat, spotted the mother floating with the small child.

The child was holding on to her mother.

The first responders got to the mother and child just before they went under a trestle.

Water was up to the trestle and first responders would not have been able to save the child if they had floated under it.

Officers pulled the child and the mother into the boat and got them to the area of the 3700 block of Bayou . The mother was unresponsive.

The child was responsive but suffering from hypothermia.

First responders took turn performing CPR until they could get her to an ambulance. \

Water was still high so a citizen helped by allowing first responders to load the mother and daughter in his truck and brought them all to a waiting ambulance at Laurel and 23rd St.

The mother died but the child is in stable condition.

Names are being withheld until family has had time to notify other family and friends.

