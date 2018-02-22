Muskegon River crests overnight in southwest Newaygo County

Muskegon River in Newaygo County's Bridgeton Township (Photo: Meredith TerHaar)

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - While some communities are bracing for rivers in their areas to crest, portions of Newaygo County have already seen the worst of it.

WZZM 13's Meredith TerHaar was at Bridgeton Park in southwestern Newaygo County where the Muskegon River stands at 16.5 feet, that's 3.5 feet above flood stage.

The good news is the Muskegon River crested there at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 16.7 feet. Conditions are going to improve there in the coming days.

Bridgeton Park is just just down river from the Croton Dam where Air 13 caught some incredible footage of the amount of water coming out of the dam Wednesday.

This amount of water is about eight to ten times the normal amount you'd see flowing through the dam, because of all the rain and melting snow.

Flood stage for the river near the dam is nine feet. A last check Thursday morning, the river was at 10.2 feet and falling, still a level we haven't seen at the Croton Dam since April of 2014 when it hit almost 13 feet.

