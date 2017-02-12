Near 50-mph gusts down power to at least 5K Consumers Energy customers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Relentless winds show no sign of letting up -- neither do scattered power outages amid the gusts.
At least 5,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power Sunday, Feb. 12, as winds blow across West Michigan, according to the utility's outage map. Most are confined to Allegan County, with at least 4,000 residents in the dark as of 4:15 p.m.
Other outages include at least 500 customers in Ottawa County and 400 customers in Kent County. Barry, Ionia and Kalamazoo counties report outages as well.
If you haven't heard the wind, then perhaps you've seen the affects: flags blowing in the breeze and scattered branches. Police dispatch traffic reports numerous tree branches touching power lines, causing them to "arc and spark."
The latest weather service observations shows a 45-mph gust in Grand Rapids and a 49-mph gust in Kalamazoo at 4 p.m. Winds are gusting near 30-40 mph along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
A wind advisory remains in effect for all of West Michigan until midnight.
