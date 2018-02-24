Near-record flooding continues along the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Water levels along the Grand River will crest this weekend close to the all-time record from April 2013. The combination of heavy rain, snow melt and a mostly frozen ground sent the Grand River up quickly in the last few days.

Upstream in Portland and Ionia, the Grand River has already begun to recede. It crested on Friday only three inches below the record from April 2013. The flood also damaged multiple businesses in downtown Ionia.

The big concern this weekend is flooding along the Grand River, which still hasn't crested from Ada and downstream. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

In Ada and Comstock Park, the Grand River is expected to crest Saturday. It will approach the all-time record flood from April 2013. Major flooding of homes and businesses is expected to occur in Comstock Park.

The Grand River in Ada is cresting Saturday morning and will start to receed by the evening hours. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

As it flows downstream, the Grand River is forecast to crest in Grand Rapids and Robinson Township on Sunday.

The Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids is still on the rise and not expected to crest until Sunday morning. The peak river level will be close to the all-time record set back in April 2013. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

