Frost possible overnight as temperatures set to dip overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After an incredibly rainy stretch, we're finally welcoming in some dry weather.

Skies will clear out tonight through tomorrow morning. With clear skies and the cold air sliding in from Canada, frost is a concern.

Surprisingly, the heavy rain may be the difference maker when it comes to the potential for frost.

Sub-freezing temperatures are obviously a necessary ingredient for frost to form. We typically see our coldest readings right before dawn (that's when we've been without sunlight the longest). When skies are clear and the winds turn nearly calm, heat radiates away from the earth and our temperatures steadily drop.

The bottom threshold is known as a dew point but in sub-freezing conditions, this could also be referred to as a "frost point" or the point at which the process of condensation (in above freezing temperatures) and sublimation (in below freezing temperatures) occurs.

Regarding tonight, the dew point is forecasted to remain in the mid 30s. So, it follows that if the temperature bottoms out at the dew point, dew will form rather than frost.

Thus, our flowers and fruit crop should remain safe.

