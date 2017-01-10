Power outages possible tonight amid 50+ mph wind gusts

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Batten down the hatches: a wind advisory starts 5 p.m. Tuesday for most of West Michigan.
A powerful storm will race out of the region late Tuesday, Jan. 10. Wind gusts between 50-55 mph are possible through early Wednesday morning as we'll end up on the back side of the system and those powerful winds circulating around it.
The gusts could topple trees weakened by the recent rains.
Scattered power outages are also possible because of downed limbs and power lines. Check Consumers Energy's outage map for real-time information.
As the storm exits, a burst of light snow is possible through early Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected with the snow showers.
However, as temperatures fall below freezing overnight, expect to encounter some icy spots on sidewalks and roads.
