LIVE - President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say congratulations' yet

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 29, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Upon receiving a briefing from local officials on up to FEMA for their recovery work after Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump opted not yet to voice his "congratulations."

"We won't say congratulations," said Trump, speaking to Gov. Greg Abbott. "We don't want to do that. We don't want to congratulate.

"We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished."

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Corpus Christi to check in on Harvey relief efforts.

Trump's visit to the Texas' coastal bend is an effort to show the federal government's response to Harvey since it made landfall Friday, Aug. 25. Winds in excess of 100 mph were recorded just northeast of Corpus Christi, including a 130+ mph gust in the Port Aransas and Rockport areas.

The president is slated to get briefings during his time to the state on the relief efforts. He'll later travel to the Texas' emergency operations center in Austin.

Accompanying Trump is Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, Small Business Administration administrator Linda McMahon and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, according to ABC News.

Harvey hasn't left the state yet, dumping more than 45 inches of rain across parts of the Houston metro area. Thousands of people have been rescued from the rising flood waters.

It'll likely take weeks, even months or longer, to recover.

There are two immediate resources available for people looking for assistance for food, housing, legal, medical or other issues. Visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA for more.

