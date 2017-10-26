WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Rain and Wet Snowflakes Possible Saturday

Evening weather for Oct. 26 2017

George Lessens, WZZM 9:38 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Cool and damp weather arrives Friday night, cold enough for lake-effect rain showers, and perhaps some wet snow mixed in at times early on Saturday.  Temperatures will be chilly - only in the mid 40s.

►Weather: 13 on Target Forecast

Look for a mixture of clouds and sunshine Sunday with fewer lake-effect showers, but they'll ramp up again by Monday.

Contact me at: georgelessens@wzzm13.com.

Follow me on Twitter @glessens and Facebook @GeorgeLessensWZZM

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories