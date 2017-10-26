Rain and Wet Snowflakes Possible Saturday

Di Dillingham Dellinger - Norton Shores

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Cool and damp weather arrives Friday night, cold enough for lake-effect rain showers, and perhaps some wet snow mixed in at times early on Saturday. Temperatures will be chilly - only in the mid 40s.

Look for a mixture of clouds and sunshine Sunday with fewer lake-effect showers, but they'll ramp up again by Monday.

