Rain boots in February? Heavy rain will leave West Michigan soggy

Lots of rain will fall between Monday morning and Wednesday morning. Some locations may measure around 3". (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan is going to be wet this week - soaking rain moves in on Monday and stays until Wednesday morning.

► 13 On Target Forecast

The rain will generally be lighter on Monday, and heavier on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are not out of the question for Tuesday, either. By Tuesday morning, most of West Michigan will have between 3/4" and 1". By Wednesday morning, 1.5" to 2.5" of rain is likely, with some localized locations measuring around 3".

Exact amounts of rain will vary from the weather model's output, but one thing is clear: West Michigan is in for a soaking. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Heavy rains on top of the remaining snow will have riverbanks near or above capacity by Tuesday evening. Those familiar with flooding will experience nuisance flooding in the days to follow.

The two-day rain event will measure close to record levels of rain.

This rainfall event may come close to record-setting. Shown are two-day record rainfalls in the month of February for Grand Rapids and Muskegon. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

In connection with the rain, warm temperatures will surge into West Michigan. Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s (20° or more above average!) before crashing down Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.

© 2018 WZZM-TV