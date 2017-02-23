Record warmth could fuel severe storms Friday

Severe thunderstorms are most likely along and south of I-94 on Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A powerful storm will produce multiple rounds of thunderstorms starting early Friday, Feb. 24, in West Michigan.

Unseasonably warm, moist and unstable air -- for the end of February, in winter! -- will be streaming north into Lower Michigan ahead of the storm.

North of I-96, there is a potential for freezing rain and sleet early Friday. Because of this threat, a winter weather advisory will go in effect.

A winter weather advisory starts at midnight Friday morning for counties north of I-96 because of the threat for freezing rain and sleet.

Warmer air will eventually replace the cold air at the surface ending the threat for wintry weather.

►Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app

►Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather

The first round of thunderstorms will arrive early Friday along and ahead of a warm front. Any of these storms has the potential to produce torrential rains and frequent lightning.

The main threat from Friday's storms will be from extremely heavy rain.

The cold front will begin to arrive in the afternoon or evening. It will trigger another round of thunderstorms. This round has the best potential to produce severe weather, particularly south of I-96. Strong, damaging wind gusts are possible along and ahead of the cold front with some of the most intense storms.

An isolated tornado can't be ruled out along and south of I-94.

Freezing drizzle or sleet is possible early Friday north of I-96 with rain and thunderstorms likely to the south.

\

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)