River levels drop in Michigan after more weekend flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - River levels are dropping in Michigan after flooding last week and over the weekend because of heavy rains and melting snow.

The National Weather Service says the Grand River in Grand Rapids crested Sunday above 20 feet (6 meters), more than 2 feet (0.7 meters) higher than flood stage, after peaking Friday in the Lansing area. Still, local states of emergency were in effect Monday along portions of the river.

In southwestern Michigan, where body of a 48-year-old man was found floating in floodwaters Sunday in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo River was receding after peaking above a 1947 record.

Police say the man's vehicle was found submerged and the death didn't appear suspicious, but the cause is under investigation.

Over the weekend, some used kayaks and jet skis in flooded areas.

