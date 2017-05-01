Rivers rise in response to 1-2+ inches of rain

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As the weekend washout becomes more of a memory, reality once again is settling in for residents living along West Michigan's rivers.
River levels are rising in response to at least an inch to almost 2 inches of rain across much of the area. The weekend deluge, in part, is one for the record books: April 2017 is Grand Rapids' sixth wettest in recorded weather history at 6.27 inches.
It's a far cry from No. 1: April 2013 and its historic flooding at 11.1 inches.
Michigan missed the bulk of the precipitation from this recent storm system as Illinois, Missouri and parts of Arkansas received several more inches of rain. Some locations picked up close to a foot!
Devastating floods is not in the cards here, though some nuisance flooding is possible. Some additional showers with about a quarter inch of accumulation are possible through Tuesday.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, May 1:
Grand River at Lowell - flood advisory in effect
Latest stage: 8.3 feet
Forecast to rise: 10.1 feet
Flood stage: 15 feet
Grand River at Ionia - flood advisory in effect
Latest stage: 14.2 feet
Forecast to rise: 16.2 feet
Flood stage: 21 feet
Grand River at Comstock Park - flood advisory in effect
Latest stage: 9.7 feet
Forecast to rise: 11.1 feet
Flood stage: 12 feet
Grand River at downtown Grand Rapids
Latest stage: 9.27 feet
Forecast to rise: 11.1 feet
Flood stage: 18 feet
Grand River at Robinson Township
Latest stage: 11.15 feet
Forecast to rise: 12.1 feet
Flood stage: 13.3 feet
Muskegon River near Croton Dam
Latest stage: 7.13 feet
Forecast to rise: 8.1 feet
Food stage: 9 feet
Portage River at Vicksburg - flood warning in effect until Saturday
Latest stage: 4.99 feet
Forecast to rise: 5.1 feet
Flood stage: 5 feet
