Rivers rise in response to 1-2+ inches of rain

West Michigan missed the bulk of the weekend deluge as some parts of the country picked up 6+ inches of rain. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As the weekend washout becomes more of a memory, reality once again is settling in for residents living along West Michigan's rivers.

River levels are rising in response to at least an inch to almost 2 inches of rain across much of the area. The weekend deluge, in part, is one for the record books: April 2017 is Grand Rapids' sixth wettest in recorded weather history at 6.27 inches.

It's a far cry from No. 1: April 2013 and its historic flooding at 11.1 inches.

A rundown of some of the highest rainfall totals as of May 1, 2017, in West Michigan. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

Michigan missed the bulk of the precipitation from this recent storm system as Illinois, Missouri and parts of Arkansas received several more inches of rain. Some locations picked up close to a foot!

Devastating floods is not in the cards here, though some nuisance flooding is possible. Some additional showers with about a quarter inch of accumulation are possible through Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, May 1:

(Click/tap links for latest river information)

Grand River at Lowell - flood advisory in effect

Latest stage: 8.3 feet

Forecast to rise: 10.1 feet

Flood stage: 15 feet

Grand River at Ionia - flood advisory in effect

Latest stage: 14.2 feet

Forecast to rise: 16.2 feet

Flood stage: 21 feet

Grand River at Comstock Park - flood advisory in effect

Latest stage: 9.7 feet

Forecast to rise: 11.1 feet

Flood stage: 12 feet

Grand River at downtown Grand Rapids

Latest stage: 9.27 feet

Forecast to rise: 11.1 feet

Flood stage: 18 feet

Grand River at Robinson Township

Latest stage: 11.15 feet

Forecast to rise: 12.1 feet

Flood stage: 13.3 feet

Muskegon River near Croton Dam

Latest stage: 7.13 feet

Forecast to rise: 8.1 feet

Food stage: 9 feet

Portage River at Vicksburg - flood warning in effect until Saturday

Latest stage: 4.99 feet

Forecast to rise: 5.1 feet

Flood stage: 5 feet

