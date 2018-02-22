Roads in Lansing closed due to flooding, potholes after days of rain

Flooding of the River Trail is seen near the Lansing Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in downtown Lansing. (Photo: Nick King/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Heavy rain and potholes are causing scores of roads closures across the Lansing area. Officials to closed the Potter Park Zoo Wednesday morning.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night, saying "we continue to be in a very dire situation."

The city is currently compiling a list of road closures and is posting them online.

As of 8 a.m., the following were roads officials deemed closed in the city:

Jolly from Pennsylvania to Dunckel

Aurelius from Miller to Cavanaugh

Pennsylvania from Hazel to Baker

Lindbergh from Pennsylvania to Mount Hope

Kalamazoo at Clippert

Beech from Hazel to Elm

Mount Hope from Aurelius to Harrison

Fayette and Beulah

Pennsy

The zoo is closed "until further notice" because of flooding in its parking lot, according to its Twitter page. In Meridian Township, the Harris Nature Center, Ferguson Park, Legg Park and Wonch Park are also closed due to flooding.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid the area of M-21 east of Muir at the Maple River Bridge in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Road Commission has asked all class A commercial traffic is asked to avoid the area around the Maple River Bridge.

Rain and melting snow caused the Grand River and other rivers to overflow Wednesday:

In East Lansing, officials advise motorists to avoid East Kalamazoo Street due to Red Cedar River flooding.

The following roads are closed in Meridian Township:

Okemos Road Closed at Central Park and Gaylord C. Smith (flooding)

Hillcrest/Seminole (flooding)

Van Atta North bound lane (north of bridge at Harris Nature Center - flooding)

Okemos Road North bound lane north of bridge (pothole with cones up)

Okemos Road northbound lane in front of Delta Dental (large pothole barrel blocking roadway

Nakoma Closed at bridge (flooding)

Huron Hill/Nakoma (flooding)

Ottawa/Nakoma (flooding)

Ottawa/Woodcraft (several houses on Ottawa North of Woodcraft cut off - flooding)

Additionally, flooding in impacting neighborhoods off Woodcraft just west of Ottowa, Lagoon and Liverance.

The following roads are closed in Clinton County:

Bauer from Taft to Dexter Trail

Cutler from Wacousta to Forest Hill

Pratt from Jones to Clintonia

Howe from Chandler to Watson

Watson from Clise to Cutler

Bauer from Stone to Island

Island from Bauer to Wacousta

Hyde from Bauer to Wacousta

Wright from Stone to Island

Taft from Forest Hill to Wacousta

Gratiot (North County Line) Maple Ave from Harris to Ely Highway

Forest Hill from Centerline to Taft

Watson from Hall to Colony

Faragher from Harmon to Birmingham

Centerline frm Airport to Grove

Closures surrounding Michigan State:

Chestnut Road between Demonstration Hall Road and the Beal Street/Kalamazoo Street intersection (at the Sparty statue) is closed.

Red Cedar Road is closed from the Chestnut Road intersection to the entrance to Central Services.

Northbound Red Cedar Road, north of Shaw Lane, also will be closed to through traffic.

Lots 62W, 62E and 67, as well as the basement level of Parking Ramp #2, will be closed for the duration of flooding.

The Auditorium Road Loop will also be closed for the duration of flooding.

The IM Circle pool is closed.

Classes scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, in the Computer Center, Jenison Fieldhouse and Kresge Art Center have been relocated.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority is detouring routes 8 and 31. Route 8 runs primarily along Pennsylvania Avenue between downtown and Holt and route 31 runs between downtown and the Meridian Mall.

CATA will be updating route detours throughout the day on its social media pages, spokeswoman Laurie Robison said. CATA is also working with the city of Lansing to provide transportation for people in case of evacuation, she said.

In Eaton County, officials have closed more than two dozen roads. No list has been made available.

FLOODING UPDATE: please avoid the Okemos & Grand River intersection. Okemos rd is closed from Grand River to Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/qyrTq80XR1 — Meridian Township (@meridiantwp) February 22, 2018

