Year's 1st severe weather threat possible Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A powerful storm will produce multiple rounds of thunderstorms starting early Friday, Feb. 24, in West Michigan.
Unseasonably warm, moist and unstable air -- for the end of February, in winter! -- will be streaming north into Lower Michigan ahead of the storm.
The first round of thunderstorms will arrive early Friday along and ahead of a warm front. Any of these storms has the potential to produce torrential rains and frequent lightning. The main threat from Friday's storms will be from extremely heavy rain.
The cold front will begin to arrive in the afternoon or evening. It will trigger another round of thunderstorms. This round has the best potential to produce severe weather, particularly south of I-96. Strong, damaging wind gusts are possible along and ahead of the cold front with some of the most intense storms.
Much colder air will pour south Saturday into West Michigan -- a return to more seasonable conditions. Rain will change to snow behind the front by early Saturday.
