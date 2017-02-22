Year's 1st severe weather threat possible Friday

Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, with the greatest threat along and south of the I-96 corridor. A few of the strongest storms may contain strong, damaging wind gusts. (Photo: 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A powerful storm will produce multiple rounds of thunderstorms starting early Friday, Feb. 24, in West Michigan.

Unseasonably warm, moist and unstable air -- for the end of February, in winter! -- will be streaming north into Lower Michigan ahead of the storm.

The first round of thunderstorms will arrive early Friday along and ahead of a warm front. Any of these storms has the potential to produce torrential rains and frequent lightning. The main threat from Friday's storms will be from extremely heavy rain.

Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app

Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather

The cold front will begin to arrive in the afternoon or evening. It will trigger another round of thunderstorms. This round has the best potential to produce severe weather, particularly south of I-96. Strong, damaging wind gusts are possible along and ahead of the cold front with some of the most intense storms.

Severe thunderstorms are possible starting Friday morning in West Michigan. (Photo: 13 On Target Weather)

Much colder air will pour south Saturday into West Michigan -- a return to more seasonable conditions. Rain will change to snow behind the front by early Saturday.

(© 2017 WZZM)