Severe storms produce torrential rain, hail in West Michigan

Dime size hail in Hudsonville on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Laura Hartman, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Severe storms moved through West Michigan Thursday afternoon, producing copious amounts of rain and hail.

The eastern half of Ottawa County has been hit the hardest with rainwater pooling on roadways in a short period of time. An areal flood advisory is in effect for southeastern Ottawa county until 4:15 p.m.

Reports of hail have come from these storms, too. Golf ball size hail was reported in Pullman (Allegan County) and one inch hail in Hudsonville (Ottawa County).

Isolated storms are still possible through the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could be strong. Models indicate a line of showers and storms will pass through West Michigan heading into the overnight hours.

The biggest threats this evening will be torrential rain and hail, although a tornado cannot be ruled out.

