Snow has the ski business booming, recovers from previous mild winter

Cannonsburg Ski area is seeing a big uptick in customers this winter compared to last season. (Photo: WZZM)

BELMONT, MICH. - "This year's been rocking it," said Nick Saur as he hopped on the ski lift at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

The heavier snowfall and colder temperatures has both skiers and ski business owners joyous this winter. It's been night and day compared to last year, said Danielle Musto, marketing director at Cannonsburg.

"Last year was definitely one of our worst years in the past 50 years," Musto said. "We had to close down multiple times because of rain and warmer temperatures, and that's always a huge bummer in the winter season."

Grand Rapids has seen measurable snow every day since Feb. 2, including 3.6 inches on Sunday, Feb. 11 and 4.1 inches Friday, Feb. 9.

"We've been packed," Musto said. "It's been so awesome just having snow and fresh powder and consistent colder temperatures, being able to have repeat customers come out and take lessons and families come out and spend the weekend tubing."

The snowy winter is also having a huge impact at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven. On average last winter, the hill saw 200-250 skiers per weekend, according to Hill Manager Benji Stone. This winter, Mulligan's Hollow is averaging over 350 visitors each weekend and recorded 500 once.

"If there isn't snow in their backyards, they won't come," Stone said.

The ski business is hoping to extend winter as long as possible, Musto said.

"Usually we go through the end of March," she said. "But if we can go through June, we will!"

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV