Strong winter storm sets sights on Michigan

The European forecast model this Saturday, Feb. 4, through next Thursday shows varying snowfall amounts following a winter storm in the coming days. It's too early yet to determine how much snow will fall, but most people should see accumulation. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You've probably heard the chatter by now about a winter storm coming to the Great Lakes region next week.

An area of strong low pressure will bring periods of rain, snow and the possibility of an icy mix during the work week, all starting late Monday, Feb. 6.

At this point in time, the track of the storm has been consistent between model runs -- taking the low pressure through West Michigan.

Breaking news, weather alerts: Download the WZZM 13 app

Full forecast: 13 On Target Weather

The track run means initial precipitation Monday night will be rain. Those near U.S. 10 may have an icy mix at the onset. Precipitation will likely be rain through Tuesday with the evening hours briefly dry. Cold air will spill in as winds increase, and snow showers become widespread into Wednesday.

The latest GFS model forecast shows an area of low pressure during the morning Tuesday, Feb. 7, near the Chicago area. Early indications show parts of Lower Michigan under an area of rain, with an icy mix and snow north. (Photo: Tropical Tidbits, Levi Cowan)

The back edge of the storm system early Wednesday, Feb. 8, has snow showers developing across most of West Michigan. It's too early to determine snowfall accumulations. (Photo: Tropical Tidbits, Levi Cowan)

Wednesday will bring tough travel with light to moderate snow, gusty winds and falling temperatures.

Confidence in the storm details is growing but snowfall amounts are too early to determine. We'll be watching for changes in the movement in the storm which may change precipitation type.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. Contact her at lhartman@wzzm13.com. You can also find her on Facebook or on Twitter @laurahartmanwx.

(© 2017 WZZM)