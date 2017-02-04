Strong winter storm sets sights on Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You've probably heard the chatter by now about a winter storm coming to the Great Lakes region next week.
An area of strong low pressure will bring periods of rain, snow and the possibility of an icy mix during the work week, all starting late Monday, Feb. 6.
At this point in time, the track of the storm has been consistent between model runs -- taking the low pressure through West Michigan.
The track run means initial precipitation Monday night will be rain. Those near U.S. 10 may have an icy mix at the onset. Precipitation will likely be rain through Tuesday with the evening hours briefly dry. Cold air will spill in as winds increase, and snow showers become widespread into Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring tough travel with light to moderate snow, gusty winds and falling temperatures.
Confidence in the storm details is growing but snowfall amounts are too early to determine. We'll be watching for changes in the movement in the storm which may change precipitation type.
