JJ Watt Houston Harvey relief fund hits $8.5M

When Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser to help Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey he hoped to raise $250,000. Now just a few days later, it's raised $8.5 million and quickly on its way to $10 million.

Watt revealed the exciting news Wednesday evening on Twitter after appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier in the day.

Ellen announced that Walmart would be contributing $1 million to Watt's effort.

"Can't speak enough to the goodness in humanity, to everybody helping out," Watt said Wednesday night.

Watt donated $100,000 himself when the YouCaring fundraiser first went online.

"That's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help with the recovery," Watt said. "I know these recovery efforts are going to be massive."

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

He said he wanted to start a fundraiser to help people get back on their feet. "Houston, we're in this together," Watt said in a description of his donation on the fundraising page.

The initial goal was smashed within hours, so Watt raised the goal to $500,000 and has kept raising the bar since.

