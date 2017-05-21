3 months until the Great American Solar Eclipse

In this handout image provided by National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and transmitted with the help of NICT and JAXA, the solar eclipse is seen on July 22, 2009 in Iwojima Island, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Exactly three months from Sunday, May 21, you’ll have a chance to see something that hasn’t happened in the U.S. since 1979 -- a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon lines up precisely between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, this solar eclipse will block at least 60 percent or more of the light from the sun across the entire lower 48 states.

But a small portion of the U.S. will witness a total eclipse, where 100 percent of the sun is covered: a narrow, less-than-100-mile-wide shadow that will race across the heart of America in less than two hours, starting in Oregon around 10 a.m. and finishing in South Carolina around 3 p.m.

Eclipses in the U.S. are rare: total eclipses are even rarer. The last to occur was 38 years ago, witnessed in just five states, all in the Northwest.

Grand Rapids and West Michigan will experience a partial eclipse, with 80-90 percent of the sunlight blocked, but you will have to travel into that narrow path to get the full 100 percent experience, if the weather cooperates.

For example, fog may be a problem in coastal Oregon but clear skies are likely east of the Cascades; meanwhile, smoke from wildfires could hamper optimal viewing over the Rockies, while hazy, hot and humid conditions in the Plains might make viewing a little testy.

Developing thunderstorms over the Midwest and hazy skies over the Southeast could block a view of the eclipse altogether. If an early-season tropical storm or hurricane moves in, a view of the eclipse is out.

Average cloud cover during the eclipse varies along the path: not great along the West Coast, to very good from the Cascades to the Midwest. From there, to the East Coast, the average cloud cover gets worse.

If you stay in the Grand Rapids area, what might the weather be like on August 21, based on history? It has rained on one-fourth of the days since 1892; there’s a 14 percent chance of totally sunny day, a 77 percent chance for at least half of a sunny day, and only a paltry 6 percent chance of a totally cloudy day.

WZZM 13 has partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to throw a big eclipse-viewing party downtown on Aug. 21. There will be fun activities for the whole family, and of course, the chance to see an amazing event! If you can’t wait till then, there is a special eclipse show running daily at the Chaffee Planetarium.

If somehow you miss this total eclipse, there is another one just seven years from now, on April 8, 2024. Or you could hold off until August 2045, or September 2099. But why wait? Make your plans now!

