Tips to prevent water from getting into your home

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With all this rain we've seen just in just the past couple of days, some people are already feeling the effects of the downpour.

Pastor Ken McGee at Byron Center Bible Church was forced to cancel evening service Sunday, April 30, as the building's basement flooded. A flood watch remains in effect until Monday morning for most of West Michigan.

"People are buying it as fast as I'm putting it out, it's been out for about two hours and we've had to refresh it a few times," Rylee's Ace Hardware store manager Kevin Groot said.

Groot is helping his customers stock up with some equipment he said could help keep the water away from homes.

"If water is coming up faster than we think, sand bags -- going the old school way," Groot said.

Prior to any future rainfall, Groot suggests to check your drains and draw water away from your house.

"Using attachments that go onto the gutter or the downspout of the house to help divert the water away from the home, keeping it from pooling around the foundation leaking into the basement of the house," Groot said.

WZZM 13 meteorologist Alana Nehring expects this rain to continue at least until Tuesday morning across almost the entire western Great Lakes region.

