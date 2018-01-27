Triple threat: Super Blue Blood Moon expected on Wednesday

A swollen "supermoon" is seen during the stages of a total eclipse in Caracas on September 27, 2015. For the first time in decades, the double spectacle of a swollen "supermoon" bathed in the blood-red light of a total eclipse can be seen. (Photo: JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Early on Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, there is going to be a Super Blue Blood Moon, according to NASA.

This is being called the lunar trifecta because it is a third in a series of supermoons, when the moon is 14 percent brighter than normal, it is the second full moon of the month, which is known as the blue moon and it will pass through the earth's shadow, giving West Michigan viewers a total lunar eclipse.

In Grand Rapids, the partial eclipse starts at 6:48 a.m. and the maximal eclipse will be visible at 7:55 a.m. The moon will be near the horizon at this time, so it will be easiest to see the eclipse from a high point and facing northwest.

The eclipse is what will make the moon appear red.

Loved witnessing the recent solar eclipse? See a LUNAR eclipse on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. This week, #10Things to know about this astronomical event: https://t.co/GJc0Pz3O0G pic.twitter.com/ELBi0Lpf6j — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) January 24, 2018

According to the Detroit Free Press, a lunar eclipse -- unlike a solar eclipse -- is safe to look at with the naked eye.

The next total lunar eclipse is not expected in Michigan until May 2022. But the next super blue blood moon won't happen again for another 19 years.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this reporting.

