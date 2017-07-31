Tropical Storm Emily forms off Tampa Bay; tropical storm warnings posted

Tropical Storm Emily has developed off Tampa Bay, with winds of 45 mph. It is moving east at 8 mph. (Photo: 10 Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - The tropical cyclone off Tampa Bay has strengthened; Tropical Storm Emily is the fifth named system of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Emily is located about 45 miles west southwest of Tampa, according to an 8 a.m. Monday, July 31, update from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum winds are sustained at 45 mph, and it is moving east at 8 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Tropical storm warnings are effect for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties until further notice.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the Florida coast in anticipation of Tropical Storm Emily. (Photo: 10 Weather)

Showers and thunderstorms circulating about the center of the low-pressure system became better organized into the morning. It's for this reason updates will continue to be issued for Tropical Storm Emily.

Heavy rain and associated flooding will be the main threat with this system. It's possible some areas could pick up between 3-6 inches of rain through Thursday, with some areas seeing even more amounts.

