Tropical Storm Emily weakens to 40-mph storm after landfall

Tropical Storm Emily is forecast to weaken as it moves across Florida and restrengthen to a tropical storm once it enters the Atlantic Ocean. Heavy rain will remain a threat for parts of Florida as it moves through. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - Tropical Storm Emily made landfall on the Florida coast but continues to whip up strong gusts and dump heavy rain across the Tampa Bay region.

The National Hurricane Center confirms Emily made landfall at 10:45 a.m. on Anna Maria Island.

The storm last was located 30 miles southeast of Tampa and 35 miles northwest of Bartow, according to the 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, update from the hurricane center. Maximum winds are sustained at 40 mph, and it is moving east at 10 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Charlotte and Lee counties until further notice.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the Florida coast in anticipation of Tropical Storm Emily. (Photo: 10 Weather)

Although Tropical Storm Emily is a weak system in terms of wind, it is quite the rainmaker. A storm report into the National Weather Service shows at least 6 inches of rain in Bradenton and 3.3 inches in Lakewood Ranch.

Here's a rundown of the latest rainfall amounts, courtesy of area WeatherSTEM stations:

-Sarasota County, Ringling Museum of Art: 3.47 inches

-Manatee County, Manatee Technical College: 2.58 inches

-Hillsborough County, Florida Learning Garden: 1.66 inches

-Pinellas County, Pinellas County Emergency Management: 0.53 inches

-Pinellas County, Bay Point Middle School: 2.27 inches

-Pinellas County, Thurgood Marshall Middle School: 3.92 inches

Additional heavy rainfall is expected as the storm makes landfall and moves across Florida.

