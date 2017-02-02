'Turnip' predicts spring coming early this year for West Michigan

Turnip the Skunk, a member of John Ball Zoo's Ambassador Animals group, predicting that West Michigan will get an early spring instead of six more weeks of winter. (Photo: John Ball Zoo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Not having a groundhog was not going to stop John Ball Zoo from participating in Groundhog Day predictions.

Today, Turnip the Skunk, the newest member of the John Ball Zoo's Ambassador Animal group, helped determined whether West Michigan would endure six more weeks of winter or enjoy an early spring.

Turnip had to choose between a pile of snow, indicating an extended winter, or a pile of sand, indicating an early warm up.

Lead Zoo Instructor, Tara Lafferty, wasn't sure Turnip's prediction was completely accurate.

"We decided to have her dig in some sand or some snow and see which one she preferred. Seems like she prefers the sand, which I think a lot of us would enjoy, but we just don't know if its really determine if we have a shorter winter or not," Lafferty said.

Turnip's predictions did contradict with Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania and Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck -- both saw their shadows, which means they think we'll have six more weeks of winter.

