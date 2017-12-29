More than 40 cars involved in crash on US-31, closing southbound lanes

(Photo: Lesley Adams)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - A crash involving more than 40 cars closed southbound US-31 at Colby Street in Whitehall for about two hours Friday afternoon. The accident happened close to Holton Road.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Dave Wypa, said, fortunately, there were only three injuries in the wreck. Wypa says all of those hurt were in the same car. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We can't believe it ourselves," Wypa said. "That only three people from one vehicle received some injuries."

Wypa added that speed and visibility were factors in the wreck and the crash started with one car which caused a chain reaction.

"You've got to take it slow. When people get on the highway and the speed limit is 70 miles an hour people think they can drive 70," Wypa said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time according to police. The highway was cleared and all lanes were open for the evening commute.

US-31 SB at M-120 (Holton Rd)UPDATE:US-31 SB at Colby St Roadway Closed

Due to previous Crash

Muskegon County — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) December 29, 2017

US-31 SB at M-120 (Holton Rd)

Roadway Closed

Due to a Crash

Muskegon County



Darrien Twomley

12/29/17

13:59 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) December 29, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV