Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories 1 killed in fully-involved house fire that family is… Aug 25, 2017, 4:01 a.m. 1 person hospitalized after rollover crash in Ada Aug 25, 2017, 11:22 a.m. Rebuilding at Corner Bar to start next week Aug 25, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs