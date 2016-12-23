Icy Lake

MUSKEGON, MICH. - This weekend, highs will surpass freezing by several degrees. The warmer temperatures bring attention to ice-covered lakes, streams and river, which may thin or crack.

The U.S. Coast Guard cautions people from venturing onto the ice this weekend and provide some tips to stay safe for the rest of the winter season.

"No ice is safe ice," says Aaron Kingsbury of the Muskegon Coast Guard. "Ice is definitely unpredictable especially with the fluctuation in temperatures, wind, currents."

The Coast Guard adds that ice with cracks, seams, pressure ridges, slushy spots and darker areas should be avoided. Ice near the shore may also be weaker and thus unsafe due to shifting ice.

"Gather information, look at weather conditions, look at ice conditions, know where you're going, know how to call for help if you become in distress," says Kingsley.

What should you do if you're on the ice and it cracks?

"Get low, distribute weight as well as you can. You can even roll toward safer ice or roll toward shore," says Kingsley.

Most of the Coast Guard units around Lake Michigan have prepared their rescue boats for the winter season, so response will be slow to anyone in trouble on the ice for the next few months.

