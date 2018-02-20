Washout forces road closure in Fruitport

Culvert failure in Fruitport leaves Farr Road closed, likely to stay closed for a few days according to police. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

FRUITPORT, MICH. - West Michigan has seen heavy rainfall and warmer weather the last couple days, which means rivers swell and snow melts, both leading to flood warnings and roadway damages.

In Fruitport, on Farr Road at Stringer, a failed culvert and rising water levels from Willow Hill Creek caused a washout on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

►Weather: Snow melt, swollen rivers & heavy rain could produce flooding

Authorities shut the road down for the safety of motorists.

The damage is severe enough that police say it will likely stay closed for days.

Farr Road closed after washout and culvert failure. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

Police blocked Farr Road after a washout and culvert failure following heavy rains and swollen creek water levels. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

Swollen Willow Hill Creek in Fruitport (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV