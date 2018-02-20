Washout forces road closure in Fruitport

FRUITPORT, MICH. - West Michigan has seen heavy rainfall and warmer weather the last couple days, which means rivers swell and snow melts, both leading to flood warnings and roadway damages.
In Fruitport, on Farr Road at Stringer, a failed culvert and rising water levels from Willow Hill Creek caused a washout on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Authorities shut the road down for the safety of motorists.
The damage is severe enough that police say it will likely stay closed for days.
