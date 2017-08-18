Weather Service: Tornado damages crops, trees in Michigan

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and crops in Kingston, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The weather service said Friday that preliminary findings from a survey team show that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 mph touched down Thursday evening near the Tuscola County community of Kingston.

The storm left a 3-mile-long track of damage in that area about 70 miles north of Detroit. There were no reports of injuries, but the storm damaged trees and crops and stripped away roofing material from at least one building.

The tornado was produced by severe thunderstorms that cut across Michigan on Thursday evening, dumping heavy rains, toppling trees and flipping over a trailer.

