WEATHER: Soaking rains bring flood concerns

The radar-estimated rainfall map shows the highest totals north of I-96. The orange signifies between 3-4" of accumulation. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Soaking showers have sat stationary over West Michigan for over 24 hours and will bring additional accumulations Tuesday. With so much rain in a short period of time, concerns about localized flooding are now top of mind.

On Monday, Grand Rapids and Muskegon broke the daily rainfall record. Grand Rapids measured 2.81" of rain while Muskegon measured 2.80". This in addition to other recent rains has Grand Rapids tallying as the second wettest October in recorded history, with 7.90" of rain this month.

Other locations north of I-96 measured even higher rainfall amounts, with some locations nearing 5" of rain.

The National Weather Service has most of West Michigan in a flood warning until 10:30 PM Tuesday. Low-lying flooding is possible in the coming days.

Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories continue today for all of West Michigan. Flooding may occur in flood-prone areas. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

A few rivers are in river flood warnings - the Rogue River below Rockford, the Muskegon River near Croton, the Portage River near Vicksburg and the Chippewa River below Mount Pleasant are expected to crest at or near the minor flood stage. Most rivers will reach peak level Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Showers continue through Tuesday and another 1/2" to 1" of rain accumulation is expected.

An additional 1/2" to 1" of rain will add to the high totals on Tuesday. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

The strong low pressure system responsible for these soaking rains will also produce strong winds that drag in the coolest air of the season. Lakeshore counties will have a wind advisory starting at 2 PM for wind gusts that may exceed 40 mph.

Most of the lakeshore counties are in a Wind Advisory beginning at 2 PM Tuesday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Wednesday brings relief from the rain with light lake effect showers not bringing much in accumulation. However, temperatures stay in the 40s all day, the coolest high temperatures since early May.

