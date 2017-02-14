A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, through 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo: WZZM 13 On Target Weather)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Remember how to drive in the snow? A quick burst of snow could make travel slick Wednesday morning.

Weather service meteorologists placed all of West Michigan under a winter weather advisory for the threat, which runs from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Locations along and north of I-96 could pick up around an inch of snow. More rain than snow is forecast farther south, but everyone will see temperatures fall into the mid 20s. This will cause any standing water to freeze and create the slippery travel conditions.

This'll be West Michigan's first bit of weather whiplash for the week: full-on sunshine is forecast for the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 50s and perhaps low 60s.

