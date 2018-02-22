With hundreds of homes expected to flood, Lansing-area officials declare emergencies

Legg Park in Meridian Township, along the banks of the Red Cedar River, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

Officials said they expect hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses in Lansing and Lansing Township to flood on Thursday as local rivers rise to their highest levels in decades.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night, saying "we continue to be in a very dire situation."

Widespread flooding is expected throughout the city, and about 275 families and two dozen businesses will have water in their houses or buildings, Schor said.

Lansing Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes, who joined Schor at a news conference in Lansing, said about 80 residents and 30 businesses are expected to have flooding.

She said the township also will declare a state of emergency, which allows a local government to free up resources to respond to an emergency.

"It's been a long time since we had a flood," she said. "I know that waters rise and residents, especially in Urbandale, are somewhat apprehensive because they hear about flooding a lot, but this is very serious."

Volunteers and police and fire personnel were going door to door in at-risk neighborhoods, asking residents to evacuate until the flooding is over.

"This is the time to heed the warnings," Lansing police Chief Mike Yankowski said.

The neighborhoods expected to see flooding include Urbandale, Sycamore Park, Knollwood Willow, Baker, Cherry Hill, Riverside, Riverpoint, Tecumseh River and Ravenswood, officials said. Other areas also could be affected.

Michael Tobin, Lansing's emergency management chief, said some homes could have six to seven feet of water in them, although most will have less than three feet of water. It doesn't take much to knock out furnaces and other appliances, creating dangerous conditions, he said.

The American Red Cross will open a shelter at Letts Community Center in Lansing beginning at noon Thursday for residents displaced because of flooding.

The city is prepared to open more shelters if necessary, although that seems unlikely because most residents are expected to stay with family or friends or go to hotels, Tobin said.

Teams will be available to help elderly residents or anyone else who need help relocating, Tobin said. Anyone who needs help can call 211 and leave their name and address, he said.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, there had been "almost no flooding" of homes, but rivers weren't expected to crest for another 18 to 24 hours, and the worst is yet to come, Tobin said.

"All of what we're doing right now is preemptive," he said, adding that it was still unclear how high the rivers will go and how many areas will be affected.

Forecasters on Wednesday upped their prediction for the Red Cedar River, saying it would crest at 10.3 feet, instead of about 9.8 feet, meaning more neighborhoods could be affected, Tobin said.

"We are 100% at the mercy of the water, and we have absolutely no control over what the water does," he said.

The Grand River is expected to reach its highest level since 1975, according to the National Weather Service.

At 11:45 a.m., the Grand River at Lansing was at 12.9 feet and is expected to crest at 14.6 feet by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage for the river in Lansing is 11 feet, and river levels are typically 3 to 4 feet in Lansing this time of year, said weather service meterologist Jared Maples.

The river peaked at 14.12 feet in 1985, and 15.43 feet in 1975, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 800 families were evacuated from their homes in 1975.

Michigan State University officials said Wednesday that a flood barrier will be installed along 1,200 feet of the Red Cedar River. The barrier will remain in place through the spring, officials said.

While the flood risk continues, MSU Interim President John Engler is advising visitors to avoid going on campus unless they need to be there. For information about closed roads and sidewalks on campus visit, https://apps.gis.msu.edu/construction/closures-and-detours/.

The flooding will alter bus routes in the Lansing School District beginning Thursday morning.

Buses won't go into neighborhoods where residents are being evacuated, school officials said in a news release. Students in those neighborhoods will be picked up and dropped off at five "hubs." The hubs are the Letts, Foster, Gier and Southside community centers and the Gardner facility on Dahlia Drive.

The pickup times are listed at http://www.lansingschools.net/Core/News/Article/1756/

On Wednesday, Lansing’s Sycamore Park area, along Lindbergh Drive between Shubel Avenue and Harding Drive, appeared to be the hardest hit area of the city.

Michael Ezzo and Julia Frankosky live on Lindbergh north of Mount Hope along the banks of the Red Cedar. The water was about 2½ feet deep on their street and continuing to rise Wednesday morning, they said.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking when this happens,” Frankosky, 31, said. “All you can do is watch to see if the water will rise.”

The flooded portion of their street encompassed about nine homes. Both took the day off from work Wednesday and placed about 50 sand bags in front of their garage.

Ezzo, 32, said the couple, who are engaged, moved their cars out of the garage before water really started rising. No water had entered their home by about noon Wednesday, and the garage was dry, although water was rising steadily up the driveway.

Sue Kelly, 64, has lived on Lindbergh since 1980 and said she probably won’t evacuate, even though the water was about 20 feet from her front door on Wednesday.

“If you want to live on the river, there’s a lot of snow, and it melts, this is what you get,” Kelly said.

Dozens of streets and roads are closed across the Lansing area as the water continues to rise.

Schor said Wednesday morning there appeared to be no need for evacuations, but that officials were prepared.

"If the waters are high enough that we have to bring in boats for rescue, then we will do that," Schor said. "We’re prepared for the worst and hope for the best."

Amid some of the highest water levels recorded in decades on the Grand River, police and firefighters in Eaton Rapids, dubbed the "Island City" because it's surrounded by water, installed up to 90 feet of sandbags in at least three areas off Main and Hall street and along a portion of the Grand River this morning.

Eaton Rapids Mayor Paul Malewski said about 25 people started laying sandbags at 5:30 a.m. and finished by 9 a.m.

"We have no way of knowing what the river's going to do," Malewski said. "If the river goes up more we'll have to put another course of bags on it. We've got another course we can lay that's ready to go."

Linda Putnam, who owns Rooster Hill Country Shop at the corner of Hall and Hamlin streets, watched Wednesday morning as a crew laid down more bags off Main Street.

"If it (water) comes over, it comes into the street and I'm right there," she said. "I am concerned. I have a business there with a lot of product."

The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced that it was detouring parts of route 8 Wednesday afternoon, which runs primarily along Pennsylvania Avenue between downtown and Holt. The route was detoured between Hazel Street and Baker Street.

More information about bus routes is available at: https://www.cata.org/Rider-Information/Alert/558.

Recommended evacuation areas

• Urbandale – South of Michigan Ave./East of Fairview Ave./North of 496/West of 127

• Sycamore Park – East of Pennsylvania Ave./North of Mt. Hope St./South and West of the River (Northern part of neighborhood affected most)

• Knollwood Willow – East of North Grand River Ave./North of Willow St./South and West of the River

• Baker – South of the River/West of Pennsylvania Ave./East of Cedar/North of Baker

• Cherry Hill – South of Kalamazoo/North of 496/East of Cherry/West of the River

• Riverside – All areas along the River should be mindful of rising water

• Riverpoint – South, West and East of the River/North of Elm Street (residential area Northeast of ReoTown)

