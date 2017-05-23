WZZM 13 On Target Weather: Tuesday evening forecast; May 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Crash at Alpine Avenue, I-96 knocks out power to…May 23, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
Grand Rapids police arrest 3 people in connection to…May 23, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
City pays the city: Grand Rapids police vehicles…May 23, 2017, 5:37 p.m.