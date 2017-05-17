WZZM 13 On Target Weather: Wednesday afternoon forecast; May 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Rep. Justin Amash: If Comey memos are true, Trump…May 17, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
3 burned in explosion, fire at Northern Michigan motelMay 17, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
-
Bill would forbid drivers using smartphones in MichiganMay 17, 2017, 6:22 a.m.