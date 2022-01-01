13 Loves Pets | 13 ON YOUR SIDE

Skip Navigation
News
13 Loves Pets
Pets
January 2022 Pet Gallery
New year, new furry friends!
Pets
December 2021 Pet Gallery
We love our pets!
Pets
November 2021 Pet Gallery
We love our furry friends!
Pets
October 2021 Pet Gallery
We love our furry friends!
Pets
AUGUST 2021 PET GALLERY
We love our furry friends!
616-559-1310
616-559-1310
Featured Videos
Pets
September 2021 Pet Gallery
13 LOVES PETS!
Pets
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Mama Tinsel, Sergeant & Griswald
These cute cats are available for adoption from Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.
Pets
September 2021 Pet Gallery
13 LOVES PETS!
Pets
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Mama Tinsel, Sergeant & Griswald
These cute cats are available for adoption from Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.
Local News
'State-of-the-art' animal hospital opens in Byron Center
Thursday's grand opening came amid crippling staffing challenges that have rocked the industry for months.
Animals
Abandoned dogs rescued from Kent County home
The Kent County Animal Shelter is now working to examine the animals and help the dogs in the worst conditions first.
Local News
'State-of-the-art' animal hospital opens in Byron Center
Thursday's grand opening came amid crippling staffing challenges that have rocked the industry for months.
Animals
Abandoned dogs rescued from Kent County home
The Kent County Animal Shelter is now working to examine the animals and help the dogs in the worst conditions first.
Pets
Holland girl gets Christmas kitty after beloved cat passes away unexpectedly
After her rescue cat passed away this fall, Penny Graham asked Santa for a "living kitty" this Christmas and he came through.
Pets
How you can help some of the 800+ birds rescued from Michigan hoarding situation
The son of a Macomb County man surrendered more than 800 parakeets, and now animal welfare workers are asking for your help caring for the birds.
Pets
Holland girl gets Christmas kitty after beloved cat passes away unexpectedly
After her rescue cat passed away this fall, Penny Graham asked Santa for a "living kitty" this Christmas and he came through.
Pets
How you can help some of the 800+ birds rescued from Michigan hoarding situation
The son of a Macomb County man surrendered more than 800 parakeets, and now animal welfare workers are asking for your help caring for the birds.
News
Kent County Animal Shelter urgently asking for volunteers and fosters
The Kent County Animal Shelter is hoping you might consider opening your heart and home to some animals in need.
Animals
9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building
"Madix" the office cat had been missing ever since a devastating tornado struck Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 10.
Local News
HOME SWEET HOME | Dog once abused by owner finds forever home
After several weeks in the shelter, Higgins entered into the foster care program and went to a foster family who has now adopted him.
News
Kent County Animal Shelter urgently asking for volunteers and fosters
The Kent County Animal Shelter is hoping you might consider opening your heart and home to some animals in need.
Animals
9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building
"Madix" the office cat had been missing ever since a devastating tornado struck Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 10.
Local News
HOME SWEET HOME | Dog once abused by owner finds forever home
After several weeks in the shelter, Higgins entered into the foster care program and went to a foster family who has now adopted him.
