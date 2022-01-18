13 ON YOUR SIDE evenings leads with experience

Juliet Dragos, Val Lego, Kirk Montgomery, Jamal Spencer, and Chief Meteorologist George Lessens have the experience to help make sense of our changing world.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the tumultuous past two years—social unrest, COVID-19, and all the challenges brought on by the pandemic—it serves the audience to have a newscast shaped by experience.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Evening News is rich with experience.

Juliet Dragos, Val Lego, Kirk Montgomery, Jamal Spencer, and Chief Meteorologist George Lessens have the experience and insight to help make sense of our changing world.

Juliet Dragos, a veteran anchor with more than 30 years at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, offers insight and context from having reported on the West Michigan community as it’s grown over the decades.

Val Lego brings 16-years-experience as 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s health reporter. Especially in the time of COVID-19, she provides a valuable, knowledgeable resource for viewers.

George Lessens puts his forty-plus years of forecasting experience to the test every night, giving viewers a chance to see for themselves how accurate he is.

Kirk Montgomery is a utility player.

After more than 30 years in the industry, he’s as capable at the anchor desk during breaking news as he is covering the world of arts and entertainment.

Growing up in Detroit, Jamal Spencer developed a love for Michigan sports.

His passion is on full display as he brings local sports to the forefront, giving high school athletes their time to shine, and making sure no one misses a highlight of their favorite Michigan team.

“This team knows West Michigan and they know what matters,” said Dan Baylog, 13 ON YOUR SIDE President and General Manager. “We are grateful to have this much experience in a newscast, as we think it adds valuable context and understanding for our viewers.”

“So many industry veterans in one show like this is a rarity nowadays,” said 13 ON YOUR SIDE News Director Julie Flynn.

“Juliet, Val, George, Kirk and Jamal take the lead and guide the rest of the newsroom, helping another generation of journalists.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE Evenings airs weekdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m

