GRAND RAPIDS, MI – MY WEST MICHIGAN Host/13 ON YOUR SIDE Anchor, Jennifer Pascua is announcing she is leaving the station to write a new chapter in her life story.

“At the age of 42, I’m going to be graduating with a Master’s degree in Communication from GVSU in December,” said Pascua. “I knew that I wanted to take the skills I learned both in the classroom and in my 25 years of TV/Radio Broadcasting and parlay it into a new beginning.” She will be joining the Serendipity Media team based out of Grand Rapids. The publisher-marketing agency created a leadership role for Pascua as its new Digital Content Strategy Manager in early 2019.

During her 13 years at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Pascua has reported, anchored and fill-in anchored on every single newscast. She was a major player in launching the Weekend Morning News and My West Michigan. She has been an active community member in West Michigan and has been involved in a variety of boards and non-profit committees.

“We are going to miss Jennifer’s creativity, storytelling, and passion for life,” said Janet Mason, 13 ON YOUR SIDE President & General Manager. “She is a breath of fresh air as she approaches everything with enthusiasm. We wish her much success in the next chapter of her life.”

Pascua said, “It’s time for me to step aside and have someone else have the opportunity to experience what has been an exciting roller coaster ride. What other job allows you to rappel off the second tallest building in GR, learn how to swim late in life, and interview a soon-to-be President? But, as life happens, one’s goals and dreams change, and I’m ecstatic to see where I can go in my new career. West Michigan has been home for me and my boys and you’ll still see me around at community events, at all the restaurant openings and of course, on social media.”

Pascua’s last day on My West Michigan will be on Friday, December 14. Until then, she’s looking forward to creating more memories and sharing her contagious laugh and smile with her loyal viewers.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is the TEGNA owned ABC affiliate serving West Michigan.

