HomeTown Pharmacy: What do vaccinations actually do and how do we decide whether to get them? | Sponsored

What exactly do vaccines do to aid in disease prevention and overall health? This story is sponsored by HomeTown Pharmacy.

Vaccinations have been a critical topic of conversation over the past several years. Lots of people debate their necessity. What exactly do vaccines do to aid in disease prevention and overall health?

HomeTown Pharmacy President Jonathan Grice explained that vaccines are very small doses of disease that help the body create protective antibodies—proteins that help it fight off infections.

While they may not keep you from getting certain diseases, they can reduce the severity of diseases by giving your immune system a fighting chance.

Grice explained that some vaccines can prevent certain diseases altogether, the spread of them, and severe complications that can lead to additional illness later.

Grice said it’s between each patient and his/her physician to decide which vaccines are best for them but they are also welcome to talk to a HomeTown pharmacist.

There is a list of vaccinations and the age group for which each one is recommended at https://hometownpharmacy.com/pharmacy-services/services/retail/vaccinations/.

