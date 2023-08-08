Sponsored: Muskegon Family Care celebrates National Health Center Week with free health fair

The week of August 6-12 is National Health Center Week and Muskegon Family Care has plans to observe the week with special programming.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The week of August 6-12 is National Health Center Week and Muskegon Family Care has plans to observe the week with special programming.

Cannetha Collins is the Community Services Manager with Muskegon Family Care.

Laurie Carter is Director of Operations and they joined us to talk about their week-long celebration.

It begins Sunday, August 6 with Public Housing Day.

Monday the 7th will focus on Healthcare for the Homeless. Tuesday is Agricultural Workers Health Day.

Wednesday is set aside to honor the center’s patients and community partners with Stakeholders Awareness Day.

Thursday the 10th is Health Center Staff Appreciation Day. Same with Friday.

And then Saturday wraps up the week with Children’s Health Day and a free health fair, right on the health center property.

The fair runs noon-4pm and will feature food trucks, music and dancing, more than 50 vendors/service providers, and a number of free screenings and services.

For more information about Muskegon Family Care and the services they provide, visit www.MFC-health.org.

