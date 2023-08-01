Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center offers comprehensive care, close to home, in an area that once lacked it | Sponsored

REED CITY, Mich. — No cancer journey is ever easy but the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center seeks to help. The comprehensive treatment facility in Reed City brings together a full range of services for patients and families on a cancer journey. Operations Manager Samantha Triplett joined us to talk about the center and how it is meeting needs in a region of Michigan where cancer services were not readily available.
Triplett said their team offers imaging, radiation, chemotherapy, and wellness services.
They just completed a $3-million pharmacy expansion.
Their Wellness Center offers FREE services including a lending library, boutique, gift shop and an integrative therapy room.
Patients can borrow educational materials from the center and also receive free massages and integrative therapy services.
There are support groups and educational sessions to assist patients on the road to recovery. The Wheatlake Wellness Path is a beautiful, winding path that meanders through the center’s property.
It features multiple benches, trees, a fountain, healing gardens, reflection spaces and picnic areas. The flat paved surface is completely accessible for everyone. Video. Services available at Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center include:
Integrated Services
Radiation Oncology
Oncology Research Nurse
Social Work
Registered Dietician
Financial Counseling
Nurse Navigation
Non-Oncology Infusion Therapy
Transportation Assistance
Virtual Telemedicine Visits
Palliative Care
Genetics Counseling
Lung MST
Foundation Supported Health and Wellness Services
Oncology Focused Massage Therapy
Acupuncture
Acupressure
Reflexology
Beautiful You Services
Art Therapy
Yoga
Support groups
Spiritual Care
Educational Resource Library
For more information about the services offered at Wheatlake, call 231.832.8486 or visit www.spectrumhealth.org/wheatlake.
This story is sponsored by Corewell Health.
