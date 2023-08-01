Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center offers comprehensive care, close to home, in an area that once lacked it | Sponsored

The comprehensive treatment facility in Reed City brings together a full range of services for patients and families on a cancer journey.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REED CITY, Mich. — No cancer journey is ever easy but the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center seeks to help. The comprehensive treatment facility in Reed City brings together a full range of services for patients and families on a cancer journey. Operations Manager Samantha Triplett joined us to talk about the center and how it is meeting needs in a region of Michigan where cancer services were not readily available.

Triplett said their team offers imaging, radiation, chemotherapy, and wellness services.

They just completed a $3-million pharmacy expansion.

Their Wellness Center offers FREE services including a lending library, boutique, gift shop and an integrative therapy room.

Patients can borrow educational materials from the center and also receive free massages and integrative therapy services.

There are support groups and educational sessions to assist patients on the road to recovery. The Wheatlake Wellness Path is a beautiful, winding path that meanders through the center’s property.

It features multiple benches, trees, a fountain, healing gardens, reflection spaces and picnic areas. The flat paved surface is completely accessible for everyone. Video. Services available at Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center include:

Integrated Services

Radiation Oncology

Oncology Research Nurse

Social Work

Registered Dietician

Financial Counseling

Nurse Navigation

Non-Oncology Infusion Therapy

Transportation Assistance

Virtual Telemedicine Visits

Palliative Care

Genetics Counseling

Lung MST

Foundation Supported Health and Wellness Services

Oncology Focused Massage Therapy

Acupuncture

Acupressure

Reflexology

Beautiful You Services

Art Therapy

Yoga

Support groups

Spiritual Care

Educational Resource Library

For more information about the services offered at Wheatlake, call 231.832.8486 or visit www.spectrumhealth.org/wheatlake.

This story is sponsored by Corewell Health.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.