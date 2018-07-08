GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Faran Fronczak is the newest face joining the cast of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. A Chicago native, she was most recently the main anchor for NBC News Channel 9 in El Paso, Texas.

Faran loves to get into the thick of it having flown in a B52 stunt plane, participated in ice rescues, learned to drive an MRAP tank and tested the brakes of a BMW on black ice at 80 miles an hour—all on live TV.

Faran is passionate about her community. In El Paso, she and her dog, Buddy, went through therapy training, so they could visit local children’s hospitals, and she worked with local veterans stationed at Fort Bliss.

"I am so excited to come to West Michigan and make it my home. I love that Grand Rapids is a big hockey town because I'm a die-hard hockey fan. But most of all, Grand Rapids is booming,” said Faran. “I am so blessed that I have the opportunity to be a part of this beautiful and thriving city!"

“Faran will bring a wealth of experience, creativity, energy and passion to the morning show,” said 13 ON YOUR SIDE President and General Manager, Janet Mason. “She will be an important player as we evolve our news programs in the digital age of journalism."

In other major show changes, Meredith TerHaar has moved from Weekend Morning News Anchor to AM Content Director where she will use her strong skill sets to lead this new team, generate more custom local content that matters, and contribute on-air.

Meredith TerHaar and Kamady Rudd

Multi-skilled journalist Kamady Rudd will provide a consistent face as anchor of the noon news, while still brightening the morning show with her unique personality.

“It will be exciting to watch what this talented team can accomplish,” said 13 ON YOUR SIDE News Director, Julie Flynn. “We plan on making mornings better in West Michigan.”

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings airs Monday through Friday 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., Saturdays and Sundays 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m.

