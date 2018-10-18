GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - James Starks will join the ensemble cast of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings Monday, Nov. 5.

He’s no stranger to the Midwest -- Toledo, Ohio born and raised.

Starks covered the World Series, NBA Playoffs, NFL Draft and many other major sporting events as a sports anchor and reporter for KPRC in the Houston, Texas area. Prior to moving to Houston, Starks covered the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference extensively at TEGNA sister station WLTX in Columbia, S.C.

Starks possesses an infectious charisma and personality that can be felt on-screen.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such an amazing team at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, and even more excited to explore everything Grand Rapids and West Michigan has to offer,” Starks said.

“James will bring a new perspective to this market,” said 13 ON YOUR SIDE President and General Manager, Janet Mason. “The natural rapport between our ensemble cast will bring an exciting and fresh energy to morning television.”

Starks was a former two-sport athlete at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio and two-time All-American and captain of the football team. He then signed a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals before going overseas to continue his career with the Ancona (Italy) Dolphins.

“James is the perfect fit for our team,” said Julie Flynn, 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s News Director. “His energy and enthusiasm will help brighten West Michigan mornings.”

Starks possesses an enormous passion for education and all kinds of music. Challenge him to name that tune and he could probably do it!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings airs Monday through Friday 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., Saturdays and Sundays 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m.

